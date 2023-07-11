In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.50 to $100.39/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $3.05 to $100.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.04 to $111.99/cwt.
Nearby lean hog futures are up by triple digits and working near their highs for the move. July is still 25 cents under the mark from last week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. Pork cutout futures were also triple digits higher by midday with gains of as much as $2.92, Brugler said this afternoon.
Pork prices are on a general uptrend, and this is supportive to hogs, The Hightower report said today.