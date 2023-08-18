People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures were up 75 cents in the nearby October contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 52 cents higher on Thursday PM to $107.79. Half of the primals were lower, with the rib down 74 cents, the ham 39 cents lower, and the belly losing $2.44 as the seasonal demand starts to slow, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The hog market could see some pressure from weaker equity markets today, but the steep discount to cash hogs may lend support to the futures, according to the Hightower Report.