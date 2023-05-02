In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 1.04 to $73.89/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 34 cents $75.21/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout up 1.61to $82.08/cwt.
The CME Fresh Bacon Index was $108.45 for the week of 4/28, up from $105.30 last week. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 459k head. That is 10k below last week and is 17,000 head below the same Monday last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Packers seem to be adjusting slaughter in order to support daily pork prices -- or better said -- to keep pork from droppin, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.