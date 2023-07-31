People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures ended the last trade day of the week with $0.02 to $1.45 gains, as August faded into the close. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was $1.26 lower to $113.47. Butts were up by $5.74 in the PM report. USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter as 2.392 million head through Saturday. That is 76k more than last week, and 100k head above the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Nearby lean hog futures traded higher on Friday, and closed 20-30 cents off their session highs. At the close October was up by $1.77 to August’s $1.17 gain. August traded at the highest price since March 15. Oct is still a $18.17 discount to August, compared to the 10-yr average discount of $13. Front month futures were up $0.77 to $2.52 for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.