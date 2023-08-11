People are also reading…
The gap lower yesterday in October lean hogs and subsequent trade to their lowest level since July 3 could be setting the market up for a deeper correction, as it lacks the fundamental demand to drive higher, according to the Hightower Report.
The pork cutout futures dropped by triple digits, going home $1.07 to $1.65 weaker. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased $3.89 to $113.01. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.824m head. That is 66k head lighter than last week and trails the same week last year by 47k head, according to Total Farm Marketing.