Hog markets saw a sharp reversal yesterday, and the October contract may challenge Friday’s high of $85.55, The Hightower Report said. “The market has been in a steady uptrend since putting in a contract low in late May and has shown no indication o a top.”
While the market may test that high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said there will likely be “significant resistance” near $86, the 200-day moving average. “We would not be surprised to see the market fail against this resistance.”