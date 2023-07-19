In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose 23 cents to $104.48/cwt.
- National live reported at $77.78
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass rose 68 cents to $105.14/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 7 cents to $112.61/cwt.
Weights increased for the second-straight week, a period where they often decline, The Hightower Report said. “(Weights) tend to decline this time of year, all the way into mid-August and having two increases in early July could be viewed as bearish.”
USDA estimated Federally Inspected hog slaughter is at 472,000 head for Tuesday for a weekly total of 921,000 head, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. That compares to 460k head from last week and 450k during the same week last year.