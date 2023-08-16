Today’s USDA hog reports were not yet available press time today.
People are also reading…
“The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of August 12 was 277.2 pounds, up from 277 pounds the previous week and 275.6 a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “The 5-year average is 277.7 pounds. Hog weights tend to bottom in mid-August. The USDA pork cutout… is the lowest it has been since July 10.”
“USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, for a weekly total of 937,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 882k last week and 923k during the same week last year.”