In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose 98 cents to $93.11/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass rose 36 cents to $93.94/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose 17 cents to $85.15/cwt.
With the latest hog market action, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading is saying to use caution. “It is difficult to assert whether the down trend is complete, or only a hesitation of,” he said. “I like the sidelines for the moment.”
“News that Vietnam is close to approving a vaccine for African Swine Fever is bearish long term” for prices, The Hightower Report said.