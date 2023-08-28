In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose $2.30 to $86.92/cwt.
- National live reported at $65.23.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass rose 99 cents to $86.39/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose $2.63 to $96.05/cwt.
The market is seeing “choppy” action recently, The Hightower Report said, with wide swings each session. “But it has held a slightly positive trend since mid-month with a series of higher highs and higher lows.”
The market is “under the negative technical influence of a failure to close above the 200-day moving average,” The Hightower Report said. “Friday’s steep selloff was led by a sharp decline in the pork cutout.”