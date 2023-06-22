In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $1.55 to $94.79/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.01 lower to $95.96
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 42 cents to $96.50/cwt.
People are also reading…
Analysts are watching hog slaughter numbers, which are running a little lower.
“The week’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 1.384 mln head through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is down from 1.392 mln last week and 4,000 head lighter than the same week last year.”
Traders continue to watch the impact of the drought across the livestock sectors.
“The weekly drought monitor showed approximately 58% of the U.S. hog inventory was in an area experiencing drought as of June 20 versus 53% the week before.”