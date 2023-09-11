People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures went into the weekend with Friday losses of 72 to 92 cents. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by $3.59 on Friday afternoon to $97.80. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week at 2.234m head through Saturday. That is down from 2.252 million head during the same week last year, though the yearly total remains 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The selloff in October hogs on Friday took the market back to the bottom of an upward sloping channel it has followed since the middle of August, and that level could be key support today, according to the Hightower Report.