In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.06 to $100.47/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.79 to $103.44
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon dropped $1.26 to $113.47/cwt.
October hogs are higher back near the upper end of the July range and are in the vicinity of the July high “This is technically supportive action that puts the market in position for a resumption of uptrend.” The Hightower Report said today.