Pork cutout futures finished the first trading day of the week with $0.40 to $1.45 losses. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was $1 weaker to $109.08. The CME Fresh Bacon Index for 8/11 was $281.87, up by $1.54. USDA estimated the Monday hog slaughter at 461k head, compared to 411k last week and 444k during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
October lean hogs resumed their selloff on Monday, as worries about the Chinese economy and the stronger dollar raised concerns about demand, according to the Hightower Report. An upward trend in hog weights in recent weeks should boost production.