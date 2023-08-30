Weighted average negotiated prices were not available at the time of gathering.
“The USDA pork cutout came in at $92.59 this morning, down 26 cents from yesterday’s AM number but up 16 cents from yesterday afternoon,” the Hightower Report said. “A sharply lower dollar for the second straight day improves the export outlook slightly.”
Hog slaughter is running ahead of the previous week, but behind the same week a year ago. “USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, 5k more than last week but 6k head under the same week last year,” Brugler Marketing said.