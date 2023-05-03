In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 56 cents to $73.33/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 38 cents to $75.63/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $2.01 to $80.07/cwt.
“The strong open was a result, in my opinion of the stronger one-day cutout close on Tuesday,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “The major break down started after a negative cutout in the morning. It didn’t get any better in the afternoon, which could put more pressure on hogs on Thursday morning.”
The market is in the middle of its recent range, but the short-term trend is lower for hogs, The Hightower Report said. “The outside day down is somewhat negative.”