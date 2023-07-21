In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
People are also reading…
- National carcass base down $3.26 to $101.03/cwt.
- National live not reported
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.75 to $103.96/cwt.
- National carcass cutout up 15 cents to $115.25/cwt.
Lean hog futures were up 55 cents in the nearby August contracts at midday, with the other contracts down 35 to 75 cents, according to Total Farm Marketing. The USDA had the National Average Base Hog price $3.79 lower to $99.32. The ECB was withheld for confidentiality, but the WCB base price was $102.32. The CME Lean Hog Index was 30 cents stronger on 7/19 at $103.60.