Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

July hog futures expire today, and closed 37 cents weaker on Friday. The week’s move was still a net $2.97 gain. August hogs were also down by…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“The lean hog futures saw a $1.50 rally in the August contract as it took over as the new lead month,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The oth…

Lean hogs

July hog futures expired at $102.35. The CME Lean hog index with its two day lag was $101.03 on 7/13. The active month futures were down by $0…