In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
- National live was down $1.85 to $57.20/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 97 cents to $84.38/cwt.
The technical picture gives some optimism. “A bullish signal was given with an upside crossover of the daily stochastics,” the Hightower Report said. “Daily momentum studies are on the rise from low levels and should accelerate a move higher on a push through the first swing resistance. The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend.”
“USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.375 mln head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 72,000 head below last week but is up 12,000 head from the same week last year. The year-to-date running total was at 46.970 mln head, up 1.5% from last year’s pace.”