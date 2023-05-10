In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $3.53 to $77.12/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.44 higher to $78.54
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 35 cents to $81.74/cwt.
“Net export sales were 49,000 MT for April 27, 2023,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Mexico took 14,600 MT compared to a week ago at 32,400 MT followed by China taking 14,200 MT and South Korea 7700 MT and Japan 3,400 MT. Canada was light at 2,700 MT.”
“USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 451,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That set the week’s running total at 919,000 head, matching last week’s pace, but 18,000 head behind the same week last year.”