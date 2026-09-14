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“The hog market turned sharply weaker just after opening and fell to new contract lows at midday before recovering somewhat by the close,” The Hightower Report said.
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“The hog market turned sharply weaker just after opening and fell to new contract lows at midday before recovering somewhat by the close,” The Hightower Report said.
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
“The close in new low ground keeps the clear edge with the bears but with managed money traders already holding a significant net short, downs…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures were down 72 cents to $1.62 across most contracts on Friday, with October slipping 77…
“Open interest fell over 7,400 contracts in October, but rose nearly 13,500 in the December contract,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash hogs w…
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