“Thursday’s minor bounce in hogs was short-lived and prices once again closed at a new contract low in the February contract in another subdued volume session. Cutout bounced at midday, but live hog prices were lower Thursday as well as the index and there is no sign that cash fundamentals are improving,” The Hightower Report said. “Another new record high in short positioning was expected this afternoon in the COT data and there continues to be no reason for fund short covering with the technical picture yet to improve. Sharp weakness again the stock market was another pressure point for hogs today.”
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