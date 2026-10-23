In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures found some strength to close the week, with contracts up 27 cents to $1.25 on Friday.…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 62 cents to $1.42 lower across the b…
“If the market is able to continue the rally today, it could be a sign the bearish fundamental situation is priced in,” the Hightower Report s…
“After Monday’s pullback, December hogs bounced back today and regained Monday’s losses, trading mostly inside Monday’s range,” The Hightower …
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