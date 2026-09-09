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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures slipped into the Thursday close, with contracts down 12 to 40 cents. Open interest wa…
Hogs finished near unchanged yesterday, but this week’s rally has improved the technical outlook, The Hightower Report said. CME Lean Hog Inde…
“Canada is sparing U.S. pork imports from the new retaliatory tariff that starts Sept 8,” The Hightower Report said.
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