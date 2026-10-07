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“The market closed moderately weaker yesterday and was unable to follow through from the strong closes on Friday and Monday,” the Hightower Report said. “The lean hog index, national cash base and cutout all dropped.”
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“The market closed moderately weaker yesterday and was unable to follow through from the strong closes on Friday and Monday,” the Hightower Report said. “The lean hog index, national cash base and cutout all dropped.”
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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures closed the Friday session fading lower, as contracts were 17 to 97 cents lower, with …
“The hog market followed through on the gains seen late last week and closed moderately higher after COT data indicated the managed money net …
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
“Light managed money short covering was the feature yesterday and funds will be more aggressive in covering their record short position if Dec…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
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