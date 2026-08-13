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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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“Lean hog futures closed the midweek session with contracts 22 to 95 cent gains, as soon-to-expire August was down 20 cents," Austin Schroeder…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
“October extended higher today off the minor bounce on Friday following a new one month low. Prices opened steady this morning and buyers quic…
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