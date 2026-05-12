“July hogs opened slightly lower and failed to rebound following higher closes the last three sessions, finishing sharply weaker,” The Hightower Report said. “Recent disappointing technical action continued again today, which surprised us, after the heavy volume rally over the last three sessions. There is talk perhaps President Trump will secure a deal with China for more imports of U.S. pork at the Beijing summit later this week. If so, a headline to that effect could get bullish reaction as U.S. pork exports in March were up 6% from a year ago.”