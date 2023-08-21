People are also reading…
Cash pork prices are weak and hog weights are increasing, but October hogs’ larger than normal discount to the cash market lends support, according to the Hightower Report.
After taking money off the table earlier in the week, live cattle futures saw some pre-report bullish bets on Friday. Futures settled 30 to 82 cents higher. Feeder cattle futures also got a triple digit lift, up $1.00 to $1.40. Cash trade earlier this week had some exchanging hands in the South at $178-179, down $1 on the week. Northern action has been in a range of $185-188, steady to $2 lower, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.