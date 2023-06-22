People are also reading…
“August live cattle are higher after bouncing off a key support level yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has been under the negative influence of the key reversal top on June 7 and has corrected an overbought condition. The futures seemed to get ahead of the cash market on the break, with the August contract trading a larger than normal discount to the cash market.”
“August lean hogs reversed direction this morning and turned sharply lower,” the Hightower Report said. “At today’s high, the market had rallied $19.70 off the contract lows from May 26, for a gain of 27%. It had corrected a deeply oversold condition but had gotten short-term overbought.”