October hogs have yet to go back and test the 200-day moving average that it failed to close above in two attempts in August, and a failure to do so would keep the market in a generally bearish posture, according to rthe Hightower Report.
Live cattle futures ended the session 0.4% to 0.5% higher with triple digit gains for Dec and Feb. USDA reported light cash trade in the North near $290 dressed. Confirmed cash trade on Wednesday was $183 reported for the WCB, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.