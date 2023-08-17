People are also reading…
“Cattle prices continued their drift lower today, approaching the July 31 low,” the Hightower Report said. “US beef export sales for the week ending August 10 came in at 15,135 tonnes for 2023 delivery and 132 tonnes for 2024 for a total of 15,267. This was up from 14,871 the previous week but below the four-week average of 16,090.”
“October hogs were higher, for their first real show of strength this week after finding support at the 50% retracement of the May-July rally,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending August 10 came in at 28,737 tonnes for 2023 delivery and 2,796 for 2024, for a total of 31,533. This was up from 22,339 the previous week and the highest since May 11.”