People are also reading…
Lean hog futures rallied triple digits on Thursday. August futures were $1.20 under their session high for the close, but still $2.70 higher on the day. The other nearbys settled with $0.97 to $3 gains. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price 19 cents weaker at $10.29 for Thursday afternoon. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 7/18 was up another 77 cents to $103.30, according to Total Farm Marketing.
A key reversal day yesterday coupled with a reluctance to hold long positions ahead of this afternoon’s USDA report may spark some additional selling today, according to the Hightower Report.