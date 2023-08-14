People are also reading…
The cattle market closed down by $0.72 to $1.20 on the last trade day of the week. For October that left the board at a net $1.57 loss for the week. Feeder cattle were down 12 to 52 cents on the day after dropping from their midday gains, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The lean hog futures market was $0.07 to $1 higher at the close on Friday. That limited the pullback to $1.17 for the week in October contracts. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped 3 cents to $95.95 on Friday. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/09 was down by 43 cents to $103.91, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.