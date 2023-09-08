People are also reading…
Both lean hog prices and slaughter are down to end the week. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.412 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down from 1.451m head during the same week last year, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
October live cattle were lower today but stayed inside of yesterday's range, The Hightower Report said today. The market broke through a recent consolidation pattern this week and is threatening to take out the contract high from July, but it may be facing some pressure from a disappointing export sales report this morning, The Report said.