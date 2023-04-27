People are also reading…
There was new buying in the hog futures market yesterday, which may support the market today, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The week’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 1.416m head through Wednesday. That is even with the same week last year but 6k head behind last week’s pace.”
The June cattle market closed “moderately higher” yesterday with an “outside day up,” The Hightower Report said. “Uncertainty about the demand for beef given the high price and the shaky economy helped to pressure early.”