December’s cattle contract is “running up against a major inflection point” at the July contract high of $189. “Cattle supplies remain tight, and yesterday’s USDA supply/demand report did little to change the big picture.”
October’s hog contract hit a new high for the first time since August 8 yesterday, The Hightower Report said. The next mark giving pressure is the 200-day moving average. “This is a line that the market has tried to close above several times over the past month.” That line sits at $85.25 today.