Oct hogs look poised to take a stab at the July 20-21 highs and resume their gradual uptrend, according to the Hightower Report. There may not be a compelling reason for the sustained rally except for a seasonal tendency for prices to increase this time of year and the fact that hog weights are lighter than normal.
Beef prices keep falling and packer margins are falling deeper into the red, but cattle supplies remain tight, according to the Hightower Report. The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 110,000 head Friday and 10,000 head for Saturday, bringing the week’s total to 619,000 head, down from 624,000 the previous week and 666,000 a year ago.