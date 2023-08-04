People are also reading…
Thursday losses in lean hogs pushed the board to a net triple digit loss for the week to date. The front months were down $0.60 to $2.82 on Thursday leaving October $2.97 in the red for the week. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price dropped $1.32 to $100.55. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/1 was 10 cents weaker to $105.80, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cattle prices bounced $0.47 to $1.17 on the board on Thursday. The October contract ended the trading session 35 cents off the high and sits at a net $1.70 gain for the week. Thursday’s cash trade remained light, as USDA reported $188-$190 in the North, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.