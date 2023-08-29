People are also reading…
Hogs stayed range-bound today “but are in the upper-end of yesterday’s range,” The Hightower Report said. “The market has been trading in a relatively narrow range for most of the month.”
Cattle markets are “slightly higher” today in some contracts “but they have yet to move out of yesterday’s range,” The Hightower Report said. “The market traded to its highest level since August 11 yesterday off concerns that the return of hot weather in the central U.S. will affect animal weight gain.”