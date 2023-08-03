People are also reading…
“October live cattle are close to unchanged at midsession, and they have spent the session inside yesterday’s range for the most part,” the Hightower Report said. “US beef export sales for the week ending July 27 came in at 12,434 tonnes for 2023 delivery and 184 tonnes for 2024 for a total of 12,618.”
“October hogs gapped lower on the open and declined steadily through the morning hours to their lowest level since July 19,” the Hightower Report said. “They were under pressure from a risk-off mood in the markets and a disappointing weekly export sales report. However, a bounce back in the US pork cutout has helped lift the market off its lows.”