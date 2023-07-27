People are also reading…
"October cattle are higher at mid-session on choppy trade that has been both higher and lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “After falling for four straight sessions, the market has traded sideways for the past two. Cash cattle trade has been quiet this week and beef prices have been choppy.”
“October hogs have spent the morning in positive territory, but they are well off their highs from earlier in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is respecting yesterday’s spike low, as it maintains a sideways, consolidation pattern this month.”