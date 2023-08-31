People are also reading…
Cattle supplies are tight which is providing underlying support, The Hightower Report said. “The market could be subject to some long liquidation on technical weakness today.”
Hog weights have fallen to their lowest level this year, The Hightower Report said. Weights dropped nearly four pounds from last week, “the biggest one-week drop on record going back to 1998,” they said. “A return to hot weather … could slow hog movement as producers do not like to ship hogs in extreme heat.”