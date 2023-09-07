People are also reading…
Hog weights have a seasonal tendency to increase this time of year “but this week marked a quick reversal from a sharp decline in weights last week,” The Hightower Report said. Weights were reported up 1.4 pounds from last week.
Cattle markets broke out of a consolidation pattern yesterday “to trade to their highest level since August 10,” The Hightower Report said. “The market has been in a sideways pattern for seven weeks as tight supply has provided underlying support.”