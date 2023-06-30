People are also reading…
USDA’s Hogs & Pigs report released after market close on Thursday put the June 1 All hogs count at 72.394 million head. That was a 0.11% increase from last year’s inventory. The analyst estimates going in were to see a 0.7% reduction on average, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Yesterday’s US export sales report was mediocre, but that didn’t keep August cattle from trading to the highest level since the key reversal day on June 7, according to the Hightower Report. The lower trend in cash cattle and boxed beef prices, along with lackluster export sales makes it doubtful the market will push through contract (and all-time) highs.