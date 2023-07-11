If Monday’s cattle slaughter is indicative of the week, packers aren’t going to go for a big kill. Just what they need to meet sales. Last week slaughter was light with many packers dark July 3 and 4. “Two days without slaughter didn’t back up kill. It just helped to add a few pounds to the majority of cattle being sold at lighter weights,” said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
The market has attempted to trade above the June 7 contract high this week but so far that high has held. Cash live cattle trade has been quiet this week, but the market was a bit firmer last week, especially in Nebraska, The Hightower Report said today.
China announced it would release 2,300 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Wednesday, Hightower said.