Hog futures ended Friday with more triple digit losses to new life-of-contract lows. June settled the session 2% in the red for a net weekly drop of $6.95. June is also at a $15.62 loss so far for the month with 2 days remaining. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price for Friday was $75.69 after a $3.77 drop. The CME Lean Hog Index was $80.80 in on 5/24 after another 13 cent increase, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Beef production last week was down 1.7% from last year and this could tighten further. August cattle support is at 163.50 with 167.25 as next upside target, according to the Hightower Report.