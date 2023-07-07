People are also reading…
It was a mixed finish for the Thursday hog market after futures rallied to new highs for the move. At the close, July was $1.22 in the red while October was $1.15 in the black. USDA quoted the National Average Base Hog price $1.88 higher to $100.20. The 7/3 CME Lean Hog Index increased another 37 cents to $94.68, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Front month fat cattle futures printed their 3rd consecutive loss for the week, but closed the session off their lows. August saw a $1.65 range on the day and closed down by 37 cents. The other front months were also 10 to 57 cents lower at the close, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.