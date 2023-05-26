People are also reading…
July and August hogs closed sharply lower yesterday and July has posted new contract lows for 5 of the last 6 trading sessions. Sluggish export sales plus talk of wholesalers having a difficult time moving pork to retailers helped to pressure, according to the Hightower Report.
May feeder cattle went off the board at $208.97, as the 5/24 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 78 cents higher at $208.14. The August contract takes over as the lead month at a $25.72 premium and just $10.50 below the front month record high from 2014. At the close, feeders were 17 to 47 cents higher. Thursday fat cattle futures ended with 37 to 65 cent gains after the June contracts $1.20 rally to new LoC highs, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.