People are also reading…
The huge premium of June hogs to the cash market was just too much for the market to handle and sellers turned active. “After opening higher, June hogs reversed and sold off sharply,” The Hightower Report said today.
June cattle experienced bullish technical action yesterday after holding minor support. Sellers were active early as beef prices have been sloppy and fell to the lowest level since April 12 this week. The market may have also felt pressure early in the session from weaker hog prices and the steep selloffs in the grains in the wake of the extension of the Black Sea shipping deal.