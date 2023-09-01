People are also reading…
Lean hog futures were down by $0.02 to $1.05 on Thursday. Deferred contracts closed higher widening the premium to the nearby contracts. The National Average Base Hog quote dropped by 42 cents to $80.13. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 8/29 was down by another $1.74 to $90.67, with October futures anticipating further weakness, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Live cattle futures were 50 to 92 cents higher on day, with August expiring at $179.72. Confirmed cash trade ranged $178-$179 in the South on Thursday and $182 in the North. Feeder cattle futures were $0.65 to $0.92 stronger on Thursday – as Aug expired at $249.10. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.