News of much higher than expected placements in the Cattle on Feed Report helped spark aggressive selling on the opening, however, with beef production down 7.4% from a year ago last week and June cattle trading at a huge discount to the cash market, breaks look like buying opportunities, according the Hightower Report.
Robust marketing numbers during March will assure current conditions for fed supplies well into summer. Processaors will seek a slauighter level that utilizes the plant capacities at a somewhat efficient level, according to The Ag Center Cattle Report.